JPML Refuses to Create Separate MDL Docket for Ibrance Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied Pfizer Inc.’s request to create a separate federal docket for lawsuits in which it has accused 20 generic drug makers of infringing the patent for its breast cancer drug Ibrance, finding the actions involve common questions of fact with cases already centralized in MDL No. 2912, In re Palbociclib Patent Litig., 396 F. Supp. 3d 1360 (J.P.M.L. 2019).

In a June 4 order, the panel concluded “there are substantial similarities” between the actions at issue (the ‘730 Patent cases) and those in the existing MDL. The panel rejected …