Fla. Jury Awards More than $7 Million to 3 Plaintiffs in Bellwether 3M Combat Arms Earplug Trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. –– A Florida jury has awarded more than $7 million to three plaintiffs at the conclusion of a 3M Combat Arms Earplug bellwether trial after one day of deliberations.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida jury’s April 30 verdict totaled $7,130,500.00 and included $2.1 million in punitive damages to each of the plaintiffs.

Jurors found that 3M Co. was 100 percent liable for the plaintiffs’ injuries. During the first trial to be held in the multidistrict litigation docket, the plaintiffs presented evidence that the earplugs, which were used by members of the …