MDL Docket Sought for Claims Against Google Accusing the Company of Prohibiting Gambling
March 30, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A group of plaintiffs have asked the JPML to create a coordinated docket for claims against Google which accuse the company of violating state laws in several states by forbidding the facilitation of gambling.
The March 29 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict District Litigation explains that each plaintiff alleges that Google violated state laws in Alabama, Mississippi, New York, and New Mexico by forbidding the facilitation of gambling.
“Outside of clearly defined contexts that do not include cell phone apps, the state laws of Alabama, Mississippi, New York, and New Mexico clearly prohibit …
