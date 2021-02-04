National Rifle Association’s Petition to Create MDL Docket Denied by JPML

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The National Rifle Association’s petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number of lawsuits regarding the organization’s governance, policies, procedures, its vendor relationship and the manner in which it has expended its donation has been denied by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

In the Feb. 4 order, the JPML opined that while there may be some factual overlap among some of the actions, “it appears to be limited and overshadowed by the many individual questions presented by the alleged facts, claims, and parties in each action.”

“In these circumstances,” the panel wrote, …