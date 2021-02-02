Plaintiffs Accuse Drink Manufacturer of Fraudulently Selling Raspberry Tea With THC

DETROIT –– A class action lawsuit has been filed in Michigan federal court accusing a drink manufacturer of misrepresenting that its Raspberry Tea contained no THC, when in fact contains at least 0.875 mg of the controlled substance.

The consumer class action was filed on Feb. 1 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Michigan by two plaintiffs who argued that they lost their jobs after the defendant’s Raspberry Tea “caused them to test positive for THC.”

In it, plaintiffs D’Etta Friday and Mary Grace Jasmin asserted claims for deceptive and unfair business practices on behalf of themselves …