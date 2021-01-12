Named Plaintiffs May Not Assert Out-Of-State Claims, Valsartan MDL Judge Rules

CAMDEN, N.J. — The New Jersey federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for cases alleging contamination of the blood pressure drug valsartan has ruled that consumers may not bring claims under laws of states in which they are not citizens.

In a Jan. 12 order, Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled that because the named plaintiffs neither reside in, nor have alleged they suffer an injury in 31 states and territories, their claims in those jurisdictions must be dismissed without prejudice for want of standing.

Originally marketed under the …