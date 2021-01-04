Majority of Claims in Zantac MDL Preempted by Federal Law, Fla. Judge Rules

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims in the Zantac (ranitidine) multidistrict litigation, ruling that they are preempted by federal law because they seek to challenge the Food and Drug Administration-approved design and labeling of the drugs.

However, in the Dec. 31 order, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida allowed the plaintiffs to amend their claims to the extent they are based upon allegations that defendants failed to transport the drugs at a temperature required by the label.

The judge also allowed …