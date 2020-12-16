Actions Accusing Generali Group of Breaching Vacation Rental Policies Centralized in N.Y.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized all actions accusing Assicurazioni Generali Group S.p.A of breaching vacation rental insurance policies by denying reimbursement for policyholders’ claims following the COVID-19-related cancellation of their trips.

In a Dec. 15 order, the panel tapped Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to oversee the docket, which will consist of seven pending actions and any future filed lawsuits.

The panel concluded that centralization “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the …