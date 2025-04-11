Ala. Court Consolidates 2 Talcum Powder Breach of Contract Disputes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– An Alabama federal court has consolidated two talcum powder breach of contract disputes, noting that the claims in both cases “largely resolve around the joint venture agreement” between the two firms.

In the April 4 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama found that the two cases had common identities of the primary parties, overlapping issues and general underlying key facts, and compulsory counterclaims.

The two cases involve a dispute between The Smith Law Firm PLLC and the Beasley Allen Law Firm.

In Sept. 2024, Beasley Allen filed a lawsuit against The Smith …