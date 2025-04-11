Ala. Court Outlines Next Steps in Talc Breach of Contract Dispute in Light of Red River Dismissal
April 11, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– The Alabama federal court overseeing consolidated talcum powder breach of contract disputes has outlined next steps in the actions in light of a Bankruptcy Court’s rejection of Red River Talc’s prepackaged reorganization plan.
In an April 9 order the U.S. District Court for the Middle District noted that it held a telephonic status conference one day prior on “whether the recent dismissal of the related bankruptcy action affects the complaint allegations and pending motions in this consolidated action.”
“The parties are reminded that their primary obligation is to their Talc clients and that they should not allow …
