Commentary: The Dust Settles on Causation - Tippin Decision is a Big Win for Talc Defendants

By Elizabeth Sorenson Brotten and Michael E. Tuttle of Foley Mansfield

In a ruling that could shift the talc litigation landscape, New York’s First Department, Appellate Division in Tippin v. Johnson & Johnson has set a clear causation standard within motion-practice for talc-related mesothelioma claims. See Tippin v. Johnson & Johnson, 2024 NY Slip. Op. 06679 (1st Dep’t, Dec. 31, 2024). The court held, inter alia, that a plaintiff must now proffer specific-causation evidence when a talc-defendant establishes a prima facie defense based on the absence of epidemiological support that exposure to cosmetic talc may cause asbestos-related diseases. The First Department makes clear that whether a plaintiff’s expert causation proofs are sufficient is a question of law that is appropriate for resolution at the summary judgment phase, and when that proof is insufficient, summary judgment for defendants is required.

Upon a talc defendant’s demonstration that scientific literature fails to establish a causal nexus between cosmetic talc exposure and plaintiff’s illness, a plaintiff seeking to defeat summary judgment must offer evidence specifically quantifying their exposure to asbestos as contained within cosmetic talcum-powder products at issue. Furthermore, such evidence must sufficiently demonstrate that such exposure levels were capable of causing the plaintiff’s illness. Plaintiff’s failure to do so, “falls short of satisfying the requirement of causation” and entitles a talc-defendant to a summary judgment as a matter of law. The Tippin ruling, which could significantly impact hundreds of pending cases, effectively raises the bar for plaintiffs while providing manufacturers with a more robust summary judgment framework.

In the Tippin trial court, the talc-defendant proffered decades of epidemiological evidence demonstrating no support for a causal relationship between cosmetic talc exposure and mesothelioma. See Tippin v. 3M Company, et al., Sup. Ct. New York City., NY (Index No. 190062/2021) (NYSCEF Doc. No. 1127). Put succinctly, a review of approximately 4,450 talc miners and millers who were examined from the 1940’s to 2020, which amounts to over 135,000 person-years, does not show any increased rate of mesothelioma at all, even though these workers were exposed to exponentially more cosmetic talc over their careers than typical consumers would be exposed to in a lifetime. Furthermore, analyses of extensive data related to barbers, hairdressers, and cosmetologists (who, like talc miller and miners were exposed to significantly more cosmetic talc than typical consumers) also showed no statistically significant increased risk for mesothelioma from cosmetic talc.

In response to the talc-defendant’s prima facie showing of entitlement to summary judgment, the plaintiff failed to raise an issue of fact, insofar as plaintiff did not adduce evidence that demonstrating “exposure to levels of toxin as contained within the cosmetic talcum-powder products at issue sufficient to cause his illness.” In doing so, the First Department extended the Court of Appeals holding in Nemeth v. Brenntag N. Am., 38 N.Y.3d 336, 344-347 (2022) to apply to plaintiff’s burden at the summary judgment stage. See also, Matter of New York City Asbestos Litig., 207 A.D.3d 415-416 (1st Dept 2022) lv denied sub nom; Olson v. Brenntag N. Am., Inc., 39 N.Y3.d 913 (2023).

As a result of the First Department’s ruling in Tippin, the plaintiff’s burden on specific causation at the summary judgment stage requires showing both:

i) a “scientific expression of the level of exposure to toxins in defendant’s products that was sufficient to have caused the disease,” Olson, 207 A.D.3d 415 at 416 (1st Dep’t 2002); and

ii) that plaintiff’s actual exposure was “in an amount sufficient to cause [ ] mesothelioma,” Nemeth, 38 N.Y.3d at 344.

When a plaintiff fails to do so, summary judgment is warranted to the talc-defendant. At the Trial Court, the plaintiff’s specific-causation expert, provided neither a threshold above which asbestos exposure can cause mesothelioma nor a calculation of plaintiff’s cumulative lifetime dose that can be compared to that threshold.

Tippin, in accord with prior decisions, requires that an asbestos plaintiff do more than rely on conclusory expert opinion arguing that any possible exposure to asbestos caused their disease without offering specific scientific support to refute a talc-defendant’s prima facie showing of entitlement to summary judgment. The First Department’s decision in Tippin demands scientific rigor over speculative expert testimony. By requiring plaintiffs to present specific causation evidence that quantifies both exposure thresholds and cumulative lifetime exposure, the court has effectively raised the bar for talc-related claims. For talc-defendants, the decision affirms a path to summary judgment, while plaintiffs’ attorneys will need to reassess their causation evidence in these complex cases.

Elizabeth Sorenson Brotten is a partner in Foley Mansfield’s Minneapolis, Minnesota, office, a member of the firm’s Executive Committee, and the chair of the firm’s Product Liability Practice Group. She devotes her practice to defending product manufacturers, suppliers, and installers in high-risk product liability and toxic tort cases. She also is a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel. She can be reached at [email protected].





Michael E. Tuttle is a partner in the New York City office of Foley Mansfield. His practice focuses on the defense of toxic tort claims involving asbestos, industrial chemical exposures, and environmental contamination, as well as the defense of personal injury, product manufacturer and supplier liability, corporate structure liability, and premises liability matters. He can be reached at [email protected].