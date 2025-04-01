Talcum Powder MDL Court Asks for Joint Status Update in Wake of Red River Dismissal

TRENTON, N.J. –– The New Jersey federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has asked the parties to file a joint status update “that sets forth any and all outstanding issues for the Court’s consideration” in the wake of a bankruptcy court’s dismissal of Johnson & Johnson’s third attempt to resolve talcum powder claims in bankruptcy.

In an April 1 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey asked the parties to submit the update by April 8.

“Following review of the joint correspondence, the Court will set the matter down …