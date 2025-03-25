Porter Malouf Files Reply Brief Backing Motion to Enforce Specific Performance of Indemnification Provision in Talcum Powder Breach of Contract Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– Porter Malouf, P.A., has filed a reply brief supporting its motion to enforce specific performance, maintaining that it seeks “nothing more than an order requiring Smith Law to comply with its contractual obligations as provided in the Purchase Agreement.”

In the March 19 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the firm refuted Smith Law’s position that the court should decline to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the specific performance claim and deny the motion as somehow premature.

“…Porter Malouf respectfully asks this Court to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the specific …