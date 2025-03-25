Ala. Court Allows Beasley Allen Additional Time to File Responsive Pleading in Talcum Powder Breach of Contract Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– The court overseeing a breach of contract dispute filed by The Smith Law Firm against Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., has allowed the defendant additional time to file a responsive pleading to the plaintiff’s complaint while the court weighs whether to consolidate the proceeding with another similar complaint pending in the district.

In a March 18 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama granted the defendants’ unopposed motion for additional time to answer, extending the deadline to April 4. The motion for an extension was filed one day prior …