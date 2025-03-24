Red River Talc Backs Ashcraft & Gerel’s Efforts to Change Votes on Prepackaged Reorganization Plan

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed a response supporting the efforts of Ashcraft & Gerel LLP to change their votes to indicate support for the Debtor’s prepackaged reorganization plan, saying that doing so will “ensure that the voices of [the firm’s] clients will be heard.”

Red River Talc filed the response in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on March 21.

“Ashcraft & Gerel initially opposed the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of the Debtor but continued to negotiate for incremental consideration for its clients through to the eve of the confirmation hearing,” the …