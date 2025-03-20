Red River Talc Files Response Supporting OnderLaw’s Efforts to Submit Supplemental Master Ballot
March 20, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Response
HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed a brief supporting OnderLaw’s efforts to submit a supplemental master ballot in the Debtor’s ongoing talcum powder Chapter 11 proceedings, saying the firm has acted in good faith and that it is willing to extend the voting deadline to accommodate the request.
Red River Talc LLC filed the response in support on March 18 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas while it awaits the court’s decision on confirmation of its prepackaged reorganization plan.
In the response, the Debtor specifically supported the Ad Hoc Committee’s motion for an order …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach