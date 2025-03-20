TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Red River Talc Files Response Supporting OnderLaw’s Efforts to Submit Supplemental Master Ballot


March 20, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Response


HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed a brief supporting OnderLaw’s efforts to submit a supplemental master ballot in the Debtor’s ongoing talcum powder Chapter 11 proceedings, saying the firm has acted in good faith and that it is willing to extend the voting deadline to accommodate the request.

Red River Talc LLC filed the response in support on March 18 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas while it awaits the court’s decision on confirmation of its prepackaged reorganization plan.

In the response, the Debtor specifically supported the Ad Hoc Committee’s motion for an order …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS