Red River Talc Files Response Supporting OnderLaw’s Efforts to Submit Supplemental Master Ballot

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed a brief supporting OnderLaw’s efforts to submit a supplemental master ballot in the Debtor’s ongoing talcum powder Chapter 11 proceedings, saying the firm has acted in good faith and that it is willing to extend the voting deadline to accommodate the request.

Red River Talc LLC filed the response in support on March 18 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas while it awaits the court’s decision on confirmation of its prepackaged reorganization plan.

In the response, the Debtor specifically supported the Ad Hoc Committee’s motion for an order …