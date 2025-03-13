Ala. Court Asks Parties to Show Why 2 Talcum Powder Breach of Contract Disputes Shouldn’t Be Consolidated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– The Alabama court into which a breach of contract and defamation suit between two talcum powder plaintiff law firms was recently transferred has asked the parties to show cause as to why the transferred case should not be consolidated with one already pending there.

In a March 7 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama noted that the two cases involve “overlapping substantive issues and similar parties.”

As such, the court ordered the parties to show caused as to why the cases –– one filed by The Smith Law Firm PLLC against the …