Law Firm Files Motion to Enforce Specific Performance of Indemnification Provision in Talcum Powder Breach of Contract Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– Porter Malouf, P.A., has filed a motion to enforce specific performance in a talcum powder breach of contract and defamation suit pending between plaintiff firms, arguing that a Purchase Agreement “plainly provides that Smith Law is obligated to indemnify, hold harmless, and defendant Porter Malouf” against a number of items, including assumed liabilities.

In a March 6 response filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Porter Malouf, P.A., noted that it was filing the motion to enforce specific performance of the indemnification provision of the purchase agreement.

“Before the Court compels …