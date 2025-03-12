N.Y. Court Denies Shulton’s Efforts to Rehear Summary Judgment Motion in Asbestos Talc Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied Shulton Inc.’s efforts to rehear the defendant’s summary judgment motion, concluding that whether it applies New York or Texas law, the defendant is still not entitled to summary judgment.

In the March 6 ruling, the New York Supreme Court for New York County opined that to accept the defendant’s position would “graft Texas’s dramatically different summary judgment framework onto this New York case, upending decades-old precedent that ‘matters of substantive law fall within the course charted by [the choice-of-law] analysis.’”

Plaintiff Patricia Rasso asserted the claims as independent executor of …