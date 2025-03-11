Coalition Opposes Ashcraft & Gerel’s Efforts to Change Votes in Red River Talc Bankruptcy Proceedings

HOUSTON –– Efforts by plaintiff firm Ashcraft & Gerel to change its vote in the Red River Talc prepackaged bankruptcy plan have been opposed by the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants, which contends that a vote cannot be changed for “promises made outside of the plan.”

The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants filed the objection on March 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Ashcraft & Gerel filed a motion on Feb. 28, asking the court for an order allowing their clients to change their vote with respect to …