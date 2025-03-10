Coalition Objects Efforts by OnderLaw to Submit Supplemental Master Ballot in Red River Proceedings

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants have filed an objection in which it opposes efforts of OnderLaw to submit a supplemental master ballot, arguing that the “untimely ballot is not the result of neglect at all, but rather a conscious decision that the firm made pre-petition.”

In the March 10 objection filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Coalition argued that “the firm’s apparent chance of heart, however well-intentioned it may be, cannot suffice to permit a late ballot –– particularly when it comes, without any timing justification, on …