TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Coalition Objects Efforts by OnderLaw to Submit Supplemental Master Ballot in Red River Proceedings


March 10, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Objection


HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants have filed an objection in which it opposes efforts of OnderLaw to submit a supplemental master ballot, arguing that the “untimely ballot is not the result of neglect at all, but rather a conscious decision that the firm made pre-petition.”

In the March 10 objection filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Coalition argued that “the firm’s apparent chance of heart, however well-intentioned it may be, cannot suffice to permit a late ballot –– particularly when it comes, without any timing justification, on …


