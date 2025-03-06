Miss. Court Grants Motion to Transfer Venue, Moving Breach of Contract Talcum Powder Dispute to Alabama

JACKSON, Miss. –– A Mississippi federal court has granted a motion to transfer venue in a breach of contract and defamation suit filed by The Smith Law Firm PLLC against the Beasley Allen Law Firm, concluding that “there plainly is substantial overlap.”

In the March 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi explained that the two cases both concern alleged breaches of a talcum powder-related joint venture agreement between the firms and, ultimately, the parties should not be “burdened with overlapping discovery obligations or difficulties trying to reconcile orders from different federal courts.”

“Nor should …