Ala. Court Asks Parties to Respond to Arbitrability of Cross-Claims in Talc Attorney Dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– The Alabama court overseeing a talcum powder-related dispute between two plaintiff law firms has ordered the parties for more information regarding the arbitrability of cross-claims.

In a Feb. 21 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama asked the firm asserting a cross-claim to file a response confirming that it has not objection to arbitrating two of the claims and prove its position as to two other cross-claims.

The court ordered Porter Malouf to file its response by March 6.

“On or by March 13, 2025, the Smith Defendants shall file a reply to …