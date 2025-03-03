Ala. Court Asks Parties to Respond to Arbitrability of Cross-Claims in Talc Attorney Dispute
March 3, 2025
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– The Alabama court overseeing a talcum powder-related dispute between two plaintiff law firms has ordered the parties for more information regarding the arbitrability of cross-claims.
In a Feb. 21 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama asked the firm asserting a cross-claim to file a response confirming that it has not objection to arbitrating two of the claims and prove its position as to two other cross-claims.
The court ordered Porter Malouf to file its response by March 6.
“On or by March 13, 2025, the Smith Defendants shall file a reply to …
