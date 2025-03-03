Ashcraft & Gerel Asks Court for Permission to Switch Vote to Accept Talc Bankruptcy Plan

HOUSTON –– Plaintiff firm Ashcraft & Gerel LLP have filed a motion seeking a court order allowing their clients to change their vote with respect to the prepackaged bankruptcy plan filed by Red River Talc LLC.

The firm filed its motion on Feb. 28 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, which was also the last day of a two-week confirmation hearing oversaw by Hon. Christopher M. Lopez.

In its motion, Ashcraft & Gerel explained that it is “uniquely situated in this matter,” explaining that the firm is co-lead counsel with Beasley Allen Law Firm in …