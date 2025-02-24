Red River Talc Bankruptcy Judge Hears from Plaintiff Attorneys Supporting Prepackaged Plan, Economic Consultant in Day 5 of Hearing

HOUSTON –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc confirmation hearing heard from several witnesses as the second week of proceedings kicked off, with plaintiff lawyers supporting the plan and an economic consultant taking the stand.

The Feb. 24 hearing before Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas was the fifth day of Red River Talc’s confirmation hearing. Among those testifying were Allen Smith of Smith Law Firm PLLC, Andrew Evans of Bates White and Anne Andrews of Andrews Thornton.

The day started with the continued cross-examination of Smith, who spoke …