Birchfield, Smith Takes Stand at Red River Talc Hearing, Defend Voting Procedures

HOUSTON –– Voting procedures and the decision to settle talcum powder claims was highlighted during the Red River hearing in the testimony of Andy Birchfield and Allen Smith, two attorneys that at one point worked together but have since taken opposite positions on the settlement in the prepackaged plan.

Andy Birchfield of Beasley Allen Law Firm and Allen Smith of Smith Law Firm PLLC testified during the fourth day of the confirmation hearing, held before Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Feb. 21.

The Debtor continued its line of questioning …