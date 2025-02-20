Watts, Murdica and Birchfield Take the Stand During Day 3 of Red River Talc Confirmation Hearing

HOUSTON –– The court overseeing the Red River Talc confirmation hearing heard from counsel involved in negotiating the prepackaged deal on the third day of testimony, with outside counsel for Johnson & Johnson maintaining that “if we don’t get this plan confirmed, there will not be a resolution.”

During Day 3 of the confirmation hearing, Hon. Christopher M. Lopez in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas heard testimony from Adam Lisman, Finance Vice President and Assistant Corporate Controller for Johnson & Johnson, Mikal C. Watts of Watts Law Firm, Jim Murdica of Barnes & Thornburg LLP, …