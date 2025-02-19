Red River Talc’s Chief Legal Officer Testifies During Day 2 of Confirmation Hearing
February 19, 2025
HOUSTON –– Red River Talc’s Chief Legal Officer John Kim testified during the second day of the Debtor’s confirmation hearing, in part speaking on a section in the third amended reorganization plan that has been pinpointed as plan opponents as a “poison pill.”
Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas oversaw the second day of the hearing on Feb. 19, during which Kim testified for the majority of the day before Adam Lisman, Finance Vice President and Assistant Corporate Controller for Johnson & Johnson, was called.
Kim’s testimony started on Day 1, …
