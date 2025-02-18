Red River Talc Files Third Amended Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization on Eve of Confirmation Trial

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc LLC has filed a third amended prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, weeks after several groups filed objections to an earlier version of the proposal and on the eve of a confirmation hearing.

The Debtor filed the Third Amended Plan on Feb. 17 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, one day before a confirmation hearing started before Hon. Christopher M. Lopez. For more on the first day of the hearing, see the related story in this issue.

At the start of the hearing, representatives for the Coalition of Counsel for …