Miss. Federal Court Pauses Defamation, Breach of Contract Talcum Powder Dispute, Will Weigh in on Transfer Motion
February 12, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Joint Motion
JACKSON, Miss. –– A Mississippi federal court will pause a defamation and breach of contract talcum powder dispute at the request of the parties, which argued that the court should weigh in on a motion to transfer the case before proceeding with other matters.
In a Feb. 10 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi granted the joint motion to stay the proceedings.
In a joint motion filed Feb. 7, the parties asked the court for a temporary stay, saying that pausing the proceedings was not sought for the “purpose of delay, but for ‘economy …
