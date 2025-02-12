TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Miss. Federal Court Pauses Defamation, Breach of Contract Talcum Powder Dispute, Will Weigh in on Transfer Motion


February 12, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Joint Motion


JACKSON, Miss. –– A Mississippi federal court will pause a defamation and breach of contract talcum powder dispute at the request of the parties, which argued that the court should weigh in on a motion to transfer the case before proceeding with other matters.

In a Feb. 10 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi granted the joint motion to stay the proceedings.

In a joint motion filed Feb. 7, the parties asked the court for a temporary stay, saying that pausing the proceedings was not sought for the “purpose of delay, but for ‘economy …


