TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Ala. Court Grants Motion to Withdraw Efforts to Seal Purchase Agreement At Issue in Firms’ Talc Dispute


February 11, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Exhibit A
  • Order


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– The Alabama federal court overseeing the dispute between two talcum powder plaintiff firms has granted the defendants’ recent motion to withdraw its efforts to seal a purchase agreement filed as an exhibit to a recent motion to compel arbitration.

In a Feb. 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama granted the defendants’ motion to withdraw its efforts to seal the Purchase Agreement, finding good cause.

As such, the court directed the clerk’s office to unseal the Purchase Agreement.

On Feb. 3, The Smith Law Firm PLLC, and Robert Allen Smith Jr. filed …


