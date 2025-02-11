Red River Files Objection, Says It’s Not Funding Early Claims Administration Process
February 11, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Objection
HOUSTON –– Red River Talc LLC has filed an objection to a recent motion seeking the prohibition of conducting and funding an early claims administration process, maintaining that the motion is based on an “incorrect premise.”
In a Feb. 6 objection filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Debtor said that the U.S. Trustee is aware that the Debtor does not bear the cost of the work to date.
“…Johnson & Johnson, and not the Debtor, will compensate Archer for its services prior to court approval of the Debtor’s retention of Archer,” the objection …
