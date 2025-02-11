Red River Talc Files Memorandum of Law Supporting Confirmation of Second Amended Chapter 11 Plan

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc LLC has filed a memorandum of law supporting the confirmation of its second amended prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization over the objections of several groups, saying its plan “reflects extensive input from claimant representatives, is supported by all the primary creditor constituencies and has been accepted by the requisite supermajority of current claimants.”

Red River Talc filed the memorandum on Feb. 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. A number of groups have filed objections to the amended plan in recent weeks, including Future Claimants’ Representative Randi S. Ellis, …