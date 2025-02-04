Smith Law Firm Says Porter Malouf Must Arbitrate Cross-Claims in Talc Dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– The Smith Law Firm and Robert Allen Smith Jr. have asked an Alabama federal judge to compel Porter Malouf P.A., to arbitrate its cross claim for breach of contract, fraud and indemnification in a talcum powder dispute, arguing that it is bound by an arbitration agreement in a joint venture agreement between the parties.

In a Jan. 30 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Smith Law Firm argues that it previously agreed with Porter that such claims would be finally resolved by arbitration, and Porter’s agreement to do so …