FCR Randi Ellis Objects to Red River Talc’s Amended Plan of Reorganization, Expresses Concern that Trust Won't Value Future Claimants

HOUSTON –– Future Claimants’ Representative Randi S. Ellis has filed an objection to Red River Talc’s amended plan of reorganization, expressing concerns that the plan will “provide reasonable assurance that the trust will value, and be in a financial position to pay, present claims and future demands that involve similar claims in substantially the same manner as required by Section 524(g).”

Randi S. Ellis filed the objection in her capacity as the Future Claimants’ Representative with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Jan. 29.

Red River moved to retain Ellis as the FCR late …