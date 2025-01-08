Pa. Court Enters Defense Verdict for J&J at Conclusion of Asbestos Talc Trial Despite Verdict Slip Confusion
January 8, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Verdict
- Verdict Slip
PITTSBURGH –– A Pennsylvania jury has reached a defense verdict for Johnson & Johnson at the conclusion of an asbestos-containing talcum powder trial, concluding that while the defendant was negligent, this negligence was not a factual cause of harm to the plaintiff.
In a Jan. 6 verdict, the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Allegheny County jury did erroneously award punitive damages in the amount of $22 million.
In a notice entered the same day, the court explained that the jury empaneled in the case reached a verdict molded to a verdict for the defendant.
In a statement issued …
