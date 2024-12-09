Conn. Court Adds $7.5 Million Punitive Damage Award to Earlier $15 Million Asbestos Talc Verdict

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. –– A Connecticut court has added $7.5 million in punitive damages to an earlier $15 million award in a mesothelioma case, concluding that the award of additional damages are “appropriate in this case.”

In a Nov. 26 decision awarding punitive damages, the Connecticut Superior Court, Judicial District of Bridgeport, opined that Vanderbilt’s conduct was “extremely reprehensible,” and was “motivated by profit.”

“The jury in this case found that Vanderbilt’s conduct was reckless, intentional, and/or malicious,” the court wrote of the plaintiff’s position. “Vanderbilt’s conduct was extremely reprehensible –– it concealed and ignored the presence of potent carcinogens in …