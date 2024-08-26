Johnson & Johnson In Negotiations With Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Who Opposed Proposed Settlement

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson is reportedly discussing a potential settlement of talcum powder ovarian cancer claims with attorneys for plaintiffs who opposed the company’s proposed settlement that recently cleared a 75 percent participation threshold.

On Aug. 23, the company stated that it was negotiating with the plaintiffs’ lawyers who opposed the proposed settlement of lawsuits asserting ovarian cancer claims in an effort to eliminate the holdouts, according to published reports.

Erik Haas, Johnson & Johnson’s Vice President of Litigation, stated that the company had agreed to a “short extension of the certification timeline,” which will allow counsel …