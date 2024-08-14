Talcum Powder Defendants Back Efforts to Review Order Quashing Subpoena Against Talc Law Firms

TRENTON, N.J. –– The defendants in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have backed their efforts to toss a Special Master’s order quashing a subpoena directed at plaintiffs’ law firms, maintain that “the empirical evidence showing that litigation funding permeates MDLs is strong evidence that litigation funding is fueling this litigation.”

In an Aug. 12 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in support of the defendants’ objections to Order No. 25, issued by the Special Master, which quashed a protective order over the subpoena issued to Beasley Allen Law Firm.

Johnson & …