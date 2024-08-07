South Carolina Jury Hears Opening Arguments in Latest Asbestos-Containing Talc Trial Against J&J

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– A South Carolina court has heard opening statements in the latest trial against Johnson & Johnson over its talcum powder products.

Hon. Jean Toal of the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, Fifth Judicial Circuit, Richland County, is presiding over the trial, which kicked off with opening statements on Aug. 5.

In an Aug. 2023 complaint, plaintiffs Michael L. Perry and Lonnie L. Long argued that Michael L. Perry developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos dust and fibers.

The complaint specifically alleges that Perry was exposed to asbestos fibers in talc products that …