N.J. Court Request Evidentiary Hearing to Determine Motion to Disqualify Beasley Allen

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– The New Jersey state court overseeing the state’s coordinated talcum powder docket has issued an order requesting an evidentiary hearing to determine whether the defendants have met their burden regarding the disqualification of Beasley Allen.

In a Jan. 31 order, the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County further ordered all counsel to meet and confer “regarding the availability and scheduling for the plenary hearing including all necessary witnesses.”

“A conference via Zoom regarding the logistics and further scheduling of the evidentiary hearing is scheduled for the week of February 12, 2024,” the court wrote.

The …