Parties Exchange Briefing on Motion to Dismiss LTL’s Complaint Against Talc Expert

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties have exchanged briefing on whether to dismiss LTL Management’s complaint against plaintiff expert Dr. Jacqueline Moline, with Moline arguing in a recent brief that her conclusions in a 2020 article “is protected scientific opinion that is not actionable as a matter of law.”

In a reply brief filed Sept. 29 in the U.S. District Court for the District for New Jersey, Moline argued that her opinion “that the study participants were not exposed to asbestos other than in cosmetic talc was based on inferences from data, including the study participants’ medical records, tissue analysis, deposition testimony, …