Johnson & Johnson’s Application to Strike Confidentiality Designations Granted by Talcum Powder MDL Court

TRENTON, N.J. –– A federal New Jersey court has granted Johnson & Johnson’s application to strike confidentiality designations on the documents of plaintiff experts in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket.

Special Master Order No. 16, which addresses plaintiffs’ confidentiality designations, was entered in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Sept. 25.

Oral argument on the matter was heard virtually on Sept. 22, which centered on Johnson & Johnson’s application to strike the “Confidentiality” designations on the documents of Dr. Saed and Dr. Smith-Bindman.

In the order granting the application, the court said that all …