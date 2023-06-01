Objections Filed Contesting Motions to Dismiss, Say Movants Trying to ‘Frustrate Consummation of Plan Confirmation’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Objections have been filed opposing efforts to dismiss LTL Management’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions, with one group claiming that the motions are seeking dismissal of the Chapter 11 case in order to “frustrate the consummation of the Proposed Plan.”

In an omnibus objection of the ad hoc committee of supporting counsel to the several motions to dismiss filed on May 26 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the group maintained that the victims “are entitled to play a role in how their talc claims are resolved and, therefore, whether to accept …