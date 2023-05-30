LTL Bankruptcy Judge Grants Motion to Appoint Randi Ellis as Future Talc Claimants Rep Over Objections

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management has issued an order appointing Randi S. Ellis as Legal Representative for Future Talc Claimants over objections from several groups.

In the May 18 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said that Ellis will be compensated at the rate of $1,015 per hour “in the ordinary course of her business, plus reimbursement of actual, reasonable and documented out-of-pocket expenses.”

The court’s order came after the parties exchanged briefs on the proposed appointment, with LTL backing its pick saying Ellis’s conduct “was beyond reproach …