Talcum Powder Plaintiff Objects to Bankruptcy Judge’s Appointment of Co-Mediators

TRENTON, N.J. –– A talcum powder plaintiff has objected to a bankruptcy judge’s recent appointment of co-mediators, stating that, based on LTL Management’s actions during its first bankruptcy filing, “there is absolutely no basis to believe that the Debtor has any intention to engage in a good faith mediation.”

In a May 5 objection filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Paul Crouch argued that Gary Russo “cannot be legitimately appointed as a co-mediator.”

“…[T]his Chapter 11 case does not begin with a ‘blank slate,’ but rather with the overhand of a precedential decision of …