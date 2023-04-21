N.Y. Judge Denies Colgate’s Motion to Strike Supplemental Reports in Talc Case
April 21, 2023
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s motion to strike supplemental reports proffered by plaintiff’s expert Dr. William Longo in a talc exposure case, rejecting the company’s argument that the reports were untimely.
In an April 13 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court also denied Colgate’s motion for production of Dr. Longo’s testing material, finding “no indication that Colgate is unable to obtain such materials from any other sources.”
Colgate moved to preclude the six reports that were dated from Jan. 12, 2021, to June 23, 2021, because they were …
