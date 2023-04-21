Colgate Ordered to Produce 6 Samples of Shave/Bath Talc in N.Y. Mesothelioma Case

NEW YORK — A New York judge has ordered Colgate-Palmolive to produce six samples of its shaving and bath talc in a mesothelioma case, ruling that they may be relevant to the plaintiff’s exposure claims.

In an April 13 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court reduced the number of samples recommended by a special master and ordered production within 60 days.

Margaret Cardillo, now deceased, alleged she contracted mesothelioma from breathing in Colgate’s Mennen’s shave and/or bath talc, which was used by her husband at home and at his salon. Cardillo’s attorneys sought production of …