Bankruptcy Court Says It Intends to Conference Automatic Stay Relief Request from Meso Plaintiff in Advance of Hearing
April 10, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy court overseeing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition has issued an order shortening the time period for notice with regard to a mesothelioma plaintiff’s request for relief from the automatic stay.
In the April 10 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey stated that it has reviewed the application of the plaintiff’s counsel for a reduction of time for a hearing on the underlying motion.
In response, the court said that “a hearing will be conducted on the matter on April 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m….However, the court intends …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center