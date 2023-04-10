Mesothelioma Plaintiff Seeks Relief from Automatic Stay from LTL’s Second Bankruptcy Petition

TRENTON, N.J. –– The mesothelioma plaintiff who was previously granted a stay release after the 3rd Circuit ordered the dismissal of LTL Management’s first Chapter 11 petition has moved for relief from the automatic stay in the Debtor’s second petition, arguing that stopping the underlying case will result in “immediate and irreparable harm” to the plaintiff while the Debtor and Johnson & Johnson will “reap the benefits of Debtor’s fraudulent divesture of $61 billion in asset.”

In an April 10 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiff Anthony Hernandez-Valadez said that his case …